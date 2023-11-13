3-Degree Guarantee
Drake announces 2024 arena tour with J. Cole

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Drake is hitting the road this winter with J. Cole for the “It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?”, Live Nation announced Monday.

The tour will stop in 18 cities nationwide, with some cities getting two shows on back-to-back nights.

The tour will kick off with back-to-back shows in Denver on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, and it will end in Birmingham on March 27.

The tour is an extension of Drake’s 2023 “It’s All a Blur” Tour, in which he played 50 sold-out arena shows.

Presale tickets for Cash App cardholders will start Nov. 15. The general on-sale starts Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time on Drake’s website here.

For more information on the Cash App presale, visit app/exclusives/drake-presale.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

Thu., Jan. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (rescheduled date)

Fri., Jan. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon., Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu., Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon., Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center (rescheduled date)

Tue., Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri., Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed., Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (rescheduled date)

Thu., Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (rescheduled date)

Mon., Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri., Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue., Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (rescheduled date)

Wed., Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat., Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue., Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat., March 2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue., March 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun., March 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu., March 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (without J. Cole)

Mon., March 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center (without J. Cole)

Sat., March 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena (without J. Cole)

Wed., March 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC (without J. Cole)

