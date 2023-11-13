Effort to push back last call in Atlanta stalls in city council

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s last call for alcohol will be staying the same for now. An ordinance that would’ve kept drinks flowing at bars until 4 a.m. failed to make it out of committee on Monday.

City Councilwoman Keisha Waites is walking back her plan after hearing concerns from the community.

“It’s my feeling based upon the opposition from various communities at this time, we need to go back to the drawing board,” she said.

Waites first hoped for the new ordinance to be in place by New Year’s.

“We want to have a little bit more time to have a conversation to figure out how we can meet in the middle to address any issues and not have unintended consequences,” Waites said.

Waites said a proposal that would change last call to 3 a.m. was also considered.

