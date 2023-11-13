3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Effort to push back last call in Atlanta stalls in city council

Atlanta’s last call for alcohol will be staying the same for now.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s last call for alcohol will be staying the same for now. An ordinance that would’ve kept drinks flowing at bars until 4 a.m. failed to make it out of committee on Monday.

City Councilwoman Keisha Waites is walking back her plan after hearing concerns from the community.

“It’s my feeling based upon the opposition from various communities at this time, we need to go back to the drawing board,” she said.

Waites first hoped for the new ordinance to be in place by New Year’s.

“We want to have a little bit more time to have a conversation to figure out how we can meet in the middle to address any issues and not have unintended consequences,” Waites said.

Waites said a proposal that would change last call to 3 a.m. was also considered.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

According to the Coweta District Attorney, Nathaniel Bernhardt “spent approximately 6 hours...
Carrollton man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend, district attorney says
Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.
Ordinance could fine you $500 for littering
Atlanta’s last call for alcohol will be staying the same for now.
Effort to push back last call in Atlanta stalls in city council