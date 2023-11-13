FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 60s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a chilly start to your day with temperatures in the 40s this morning.

Monday’s summary

High - 66°

Normal high - 65°

Chance of rain - 0%

Dry today

Temperatures are in the 40s with cloudy skies this morning, so grab the jacket as you head to work. We’ll see a little sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Rain returns Wednesday

A low pressure system in Texas will move east this week and eventually produce rain for north Georgia on Wednesday. Everybody will get rain, but the higher totals will be south of Atlanta.

It’ll be mostly dry on Thursday with more showers possible Friday with an approaching cold front.

The weekend will be dry!

Forecast map for Wednesday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

