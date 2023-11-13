3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia Healthcare advocates push for full expansion of Medicaid

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates more than 240,000 Georgians are in a coverage gap.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, Georgia falls fifth for the most uninsured people in the country.

Georgians who make $14,000 dollars or less annually can apply for the Pathways program.

The Georgia Pathways Program launched in July. Estimates show the program could help more than 300,000 Georgians, yet only about 1,300 people were enrolled. Records from the Department of Community Health show there are 16,872 Georgians who have completed Pathways applications that are currently under review.

Ashlee Reed and her husband are still paying off thousands of dollars in medical debt after a string of unexpected visits to the hospital when they lost insurance coverage.

“We looked at different marketplace plans and they were going to be more than our mortgage. We’re on different payment plans trying to pay off these procedures,” said Reed.

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates more than 240,000 Georgians are in a coverage gap, meaning they make too little to buy health insurance and don’t qualify for the state’s Medicaid program. Doctors and health advocates are calling for a full expansion to support families who may fall in the gap.

Julie Vojtech with the American Center Society Cancer Action Network says for families, money can become an obstacle to getting lifesaving cancer screenings and treatments. She said fully expanding Medicaid in Georgia would cost the state less and it would cover more people.

“Cancer is often curable if it’s caught early, but it can only be caught early when we can screen for it, but we can only screen for it if people have healthcare coverage,” said Vojtech.

Georgia Democrats have already announced their support for a full expansion last month.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

Scene of crash at East College Avenue and Commerce Drive in Decatur.
Man charged in connection with deadly pedestrian incident in Decatur, police say
According to the Coweta District Attorney, Nathaniel Bernhardt “spent approximately 6 hours...
Carrollton man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend, district attorney says
Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.
Ordinance could fine you $500 for littering