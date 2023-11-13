Georgia Healthcare advocates push for full expansion of Medicaid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, Georgia falls fifth for the most uninsured people in the country.

Georgians who make $14,000 dollars or less annually can apply for the Pathways program.

The Georgia Pathways Program launched in July. Estimates show the program could help more than 300,000 Georgians, yet only about 1,300 people were enrolled . Records from the Department of Community Health show there are 16,872 Georgians who have completed Pathways applications that are currently under review.

Ashlee Reed and her husband are still paying off thousands of dollars in medical debt after a string of unexpected visits to the hospital when they lost insurance coverage.

“We looked at different marketplace plans and they were going to be more than our mortgage. We’re on different payment plans trying to pay off these procedures,” said Reed.

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates more than 240,000 Georgians are in a coverage gap, meaning they make too little to buy health insurance and don’t qualify for the state’s Medicaid program. Doctors and health advocates are calling for a full expansion to support families who may fall in the gap.

Julie Vojtech with the American Center Society Cancer Action Network says for families, money can become an obstacle to getting lifesaving cancer screenings and treatments. She said fully expanding Medicaid in Georgia would cost the state less and it would cover more people.

“Cancer is often curable if it’s caught early, but it can only be caught early when we can screen for it, but we can only screen for it if people have healthcare coverage,” said Vojtech.

Georgia Democrats have already announced their support for a full expansion last month.

