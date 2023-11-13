3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia man who allegedly threatened Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes first court appearance

A man has been federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene....
A man has been federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sean Patrick Cirillo allegedly called Rep. Greene’s office on Nov. 8, saying he “had a bead” on the congresswoman and threatening to also kill her staffers.

According to the DOJ, Cirillo also shouted “You don’t think you’re gonna get payback? You’re gonna die! Your family is gonna die!”

FBI Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley said, “Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy. No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”

Cirillo has been charged with transmitting interstate threats.

