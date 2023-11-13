Georgia man who allegedly threatened Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes first court appearance

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sean Patrick Cirillo allegedly called Rep. Greene’s office on Nov. 8, saying he “had a bead” on the congresswoman and threatening to also kill her staffers.

RELATED: Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says

According to the DOJ, Cirillo also shouted “You don’t think you’re gonna get payback? You’re gonna die! Your family is gonna die!”

FBI Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley said, “Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy. No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”

Cirillo has been charged with transmitting interstate threats.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.