Gwinnett woman hesitant to try newly FDA-approved weight loss drug Zepbound

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -With millions of people dying each year, the global obesity epidemic is vexing public health officials and medical doctors who know the solution for many individuals is not as simple as eating less, moving more especially when underlying conditions are involved.

A new class of drugs for type-two diabetes has seen a lot of success for overweight and obese patients and now, one of the more effective options is approved as a weight-loss drug.

Atlanta News First spoke to a Gwinnett County woman who had to have open neck surgery to remove one of the issues causing her weight gain.

“It’s been an uphill battle I was always a voluptuous woman and then when I had my kids I lost a lot of weight,” Gwinnett County resident, Marsha Bohannon said.

Bohannon said she had her children at a young age.

She suffered from postpartum depression and lost significant weight, but for the last seven years, she’s been struggling with a number of health conditions that have caused her to gain weight again including hypothyroidism and a severe hormonal imbalance.

“I’ve had to take the blood pressure medicine to elevate it until they figure out my parathyroid issue,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon parathyroids led to an invasive surgery and a long road with a lot of trial and error.

However, a new and FDA-approved medical option is now on the table for people like Bohannon.

The FDA approved the type two diabetes drug Mounjaro under a new name, Zepbound, a weekly at-home shot.

Triple board-certified kidney doctor and specialist Dr. Frita works with diabetic patients every day who are at risk of developing kidney disease.

“If you’re living with obesity which is having a BMI of 30 or greater or if you’re living with being overweight which is having a BMI of 27, and at least one other condition like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, you now qualify according to the FDA for this drug,” Dr. Frita said.

Dr. Frita said Zepbound will save lives and decrease risks of medical conditions, like heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis.

However, Bohannon said she isn’t sold on Zepbound because of the potential side effects, “So I thought about taking it because people are losing weight, but then the adverse effect of it something I’m concerned about. One of the adverse effects of it that I saw on the internet is that someone was saying you could get thyroid cancer.”

Bohannon said if she finds a doctor who will monitor her on Zepbound she might reconsider taking it.

Right now many insurance companies are not fully covering Zepbound but Zepbound is offering a coupon to patients looking to start.

