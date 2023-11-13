Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of residents, surrounding businesses and community members are trying to cope days after a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta. The risk of “building collapse” remains top of mind for many.

Here’s what we know about the fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk at around 10:36 p.m. on Friday.

The Reserve at LaVista Walk sits on 1155 Lavista Road NE — a block peppered with businesses. Several roads were shut down as crews battled the flames. Access to the apartment complex’s parking deck and buildings 1000 and 2000 were closed off.

LaVista Road NE from Cheshire Bridge NE to Citadel Drive NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE from Lindbergh St NE to Alco Street NE remains closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.



Due to collapse hazards, there will be no access to the parking deck & Buildings 1000 and 2000. pic.twitter.com/PuicrvdMIN — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) November 12, 2023

The blaze started on the roof and might have been caused by fireworks being set off, Atlanta police said.

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and other non-life-threatening injuries. One cat died in the fire.

Atlanta police arrested Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn on Saturday in connection to the fire. Jail records show the two were charged with first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn. (APD)

MONDAY UPDATES:

Atlanta fire crews are on the scene, letting some residents from the 2000 building back into their units to grab essential items. The 1000 building remains off-limits due to safety concerns, Battalion Fire Chief Matt Driver said.

SUNDAY UPDATES:

Power was shut off at building 2000.

The American Red Cross said they are housing dozens of displaced residents at the Central Park Recreation Center.

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Manns said the apartment complex will be torn down due to the severity of the damage. Inspectors are in contact with the owner of the building, who will likely make arrangements to tear the building down.

Atlanta police said one of their officers lived at the complex. He was working when the fire broke out, but he returned to the apartments to help people evacuate. He lost everything, including his cat, according to investigators.

Access to the parking deck and buildings 1000 and 2000 remains restricted due to concerns over the risk of collapse. Some residents from the 2000 building have been allowed back into their units to retrieve essentials, Atlanta Fire officials said.

The concern around collapse is focused on the 1000 building, fire officials said.

There is currently no timeline on when roads can reopen.

DRONE VIDEO: Destruction from massive fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment complex:

