Man now facing murder charges in Lawrenceville double shooting, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is now facing murder charges after one of two people shot in Lawrenceville died, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Terrance Alonzo Washington is facing additional charges of felony murder and malice murder in connection to the double shooting incident after Daqwayvious Kleckley, 20, died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting incident happened on Nov. 7 at a home in Lawrenceville.

Police said Kleckley’s mother was also shot in the incident and is recovering.

Washington, who was arrested in Warner Robbins hours after the shooting incident, was originally charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police said they believe the motivation behind the shooting is domestic-related and Washington was previously in a relationship with the woman who was shot.

