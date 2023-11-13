3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot twice, walks to nearby gas station for help, Atlanta police say

Police are trying to figure out what led to a man being shot early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are trying to figure out what led to a man being shot early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.

A call went out for a person shot on Morosgo Drive NE around 5:30 a.m. Atlanta police responded and said a man was shot in the back and shoulder at a different location, walked up to the Chevron gas station on the 600 block of Morosgo Drive and asked a MARTA police officer for help.

Police say the victim won’t tell them where the shooting actually took place.

The victim is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

