New book by former US Surgeon General explores hard truths during COVID-19 pandemic

United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams
United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been nearly four years since the first COVID-19 case was reported and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to get their updated vaccine.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joined Atlanta News First to talk about his new book “Crisis in Chaos: Lessons from the Front Lines of the War Against COVID-19” which looks back on the pandemic that seemingly caused the world to stop.

To read Dr. Adams’ new book, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

