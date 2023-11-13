Ordinance could fine you $500 for littering in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.

The city’s public safety committee just approved an ordinance establishing a $500 minimum fine for anyone who litters within the city limits.

Right now, the current city ordinance doesn’t have a minimum fine. The new proposal now heads to the full city council for consideration.

