Ordinance could fine you $500 for littering in Atlanta

Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Littering may no longer be a slap on the wrist in Atlanta.

The city’s public safety committee just approved an ordinance establishing a $500 minimum fine for anyone who litters within the city limits.

Right now, the current city ordinance doesn’t have a minimum fine. The new proposal now heads to the full city council for consideration.

