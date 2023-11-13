3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from left, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, Sgt. Andrew P. Southard and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe.(U.S. Department of Defense)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday identified the five Army aviation special operations forces killed when their UH-60 helicopter crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The military’s European Command said the helicopter went down over the weekend during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

The five service members who died were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are two carrier strike groups operating in the region, U.S. Air Force squadrons have received additional crews and warplanes, and U.S. special operations forces have been added to help Israel in efforts to rescue hostages taken into Gaza.

Army aviation special operations forces are assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group has almost 3,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Jason Ogbomoh
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Bob Ichter recounts his medical episode while sitting in his art studio in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta man credits Apple Watch with saving his life

Latest News

Risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
'Block Cop City' group marches at Gresham Park
Public to comment on possible changes to Atlanta bar hours
A student in the Clarke County School District was injured in a shooting Monday morning,...
Clarke County student injured in shooting, officials say