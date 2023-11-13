3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. answers questions during an Associated...
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. answers questions during an Associated Press 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Conversations on National Security and Foreign Policy event, held in partnership with Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service, at Georgetown University in Washington, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(Stephanie Scarbrough | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy. The news comes as Scott continued to struggle in the polls and just days after the third Republican primary debate, in which he again failed to break through.

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Gowdy said after the interview that the announcement surprised him.

Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his intention to run in May. He entered the race with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn’t find a lane in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Three people were injured in a shooting at a Brookhaven shopping center early Saturday morning,...
3 shot at Brookhaven shopping center, police say
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
In Plane Sight, Part 2
Here’s how police are allowed to seize your money at Atlanta’s airport

Latest News

13 cars broken into at South Fulton apartment complex, police say
13 cars broken into at South Fulton apartment complex, police say
Activists hold call to action events against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
Activists hold call to action events against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
Roads closed around fire-damaged building
Roads closed around fire-damaged building
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
FILE: About two dozen protesters sat outside the future site of the Public Safety Training...
Activists hold call to action events against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center