16 kilograms of meth seized at Fannin County home, deputies say

Drugs and guns seized in Fannin County
Drugs and guns seized in Fannin County(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 16 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from a home in Fannin County, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched a home in Blue Ridge Nov. 8 after a year-long investigation into potential drug trade at the home. During the search, authorities found 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, 906 grams of marijuana, “miscellaneous drug paraphernalia,” money and 45 guns.

Raymond Akins, 66, was arrested and taken to the Fannin County Detention Center. He is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 45 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, they were assisted by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, FBI Conasuaga Safe Streets and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

