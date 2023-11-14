3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking County, Ohio.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was transporting students from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The bus was carrying Tuscarawas Valley students and chaperones to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus, Superintendent Derek Varansky said.

“Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community,” Varansky said in a Facebook post.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass and about 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Columbus. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

The American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio said it fulfilled a request for more blood from one hospital in the area, sending 30 units to a hospital in the Mount Carmel Health System, said Marita Salkowski, regional communications director. A center was set up at a United Methodist Church in Etna for bus passengers not in need of medical attention to go to and contact loved ones, she said.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Shooting at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.
Woman killed in shooting at Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, police say

Latest News

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Mother and her infant son shot while sleeping in DeKalb County.
Mother and her baby shot while sleeping in DeKalb County
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at the historic Dickey House in...
Historic plantation home in Stone Mountain Park goes up in flames
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing