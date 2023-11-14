3-Degree Guarantee
$45K worth of ecstasy seized in Dade County, sheriff’s office says

Ecstasy seized in Dade County
Ecstasy seized in Dade County(Dade County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DADE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over $45,000 worth of ecstasy was seized after a traffic stop in Dade County, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver was charged with drug trafficking among other charges after they seized one pound of ecstasy and “several individual baggies” of methamphetamine. Deputies seized nearly 2,300 individual ecstasy pills.

The methamphetamine was valued at $1,200.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

