Alpharetta man mourns sister killed in Israel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The war in the Middle East has been going on now for over a month, and every day, there’s an endless stream of headlines about death and destruction. But one Alpharetta man wants to make sure we don’t forget why all this began – when his sister became one of the first victims of the Israel-Hamas war.

Eli Weinstein would like to remember his 19-year-old sister, Leel, as a typical, fun-loving teenager; a music lover, showing off her dance moves on Tik Tok.

Tragically, those video clips now merely serve as bittersweet reminders of a life cut short. The young woman was part of the mass slaughter Hamas terrorists carried out Oct. 7 at the Supernova Music Festival in Re’im kibbutz in southern Israel.

“You know, I was trying to you know, keep her memory as a happy person because that’s what she was,” says Weinstein, who traveled to Israel to deliver a eulogy at his sister’s recent funeral.

Weinstein, his wife, and his kids live in Alpharetta. He moved here from Israel in 2011. They were at home, watching the late news, as word of the terror attacks in Israel began to spread.

“The morning of Oct. 7, (because of the 7-hour time difference) it was 11:30 p.m. here so me and my wife were able to you know, see what’s happening pretty much live,” he says.

At first, he didn’t know his sister was attending the music festival - an event celebrating peace that Hamas terrorists turned into a zone of horror, flying in on hang-gliders, ambushing the crowd with guns and grenades.

Frantic and in shock, some festivalgoers hopped into cars, only to discover terrorists lining the one road and firing at vehicles attempting to escape.

Leel and some of her friends made it to a nearby, roadside bomb shelter; one of dozens the Israeli government has erected in a part of the country all too familiar with cross-border attacks from Gaza.

Israelis are used to threats, but nothing like this.

“It was a routine that people knew that you take a shelter. So, they went inside those shelters,” Weinstein says, referencing video clips of the scene downloaded from the phones of others inside the bomb shelter. “That’s where my sister hid with her friends. So, they parked the car next to the shelter and went to the shelter you know, to wait until things pass, I guess.”

But things did not pass. The terrorists were relentless, attacking the shelters first with grenades and then with bullets. Just as Weinstein once watched videos of his little sister dancing, now he looks at cell phone videos of her in the final moments of her life.

As all of this was unfolding, Eli, unaware and at home in Alpharetta, was holding out hope.

“I said, ‘She’s fine. She’s just hiding somewhere. She’ll pop up in a few minutes, a few hours, and everything’s going to be okay.’”

He says watching the horrible news unfolding in his home country, while 6,500 miles away, was excruciating.

“That was horrible. That’s something that I, you know, it’s not something you can even explain,” he said.

Two days later, Eli’s family got the call that Leel’s body had been found. She was one of the 260 young people massacred at the music festival.

Just weeks ago, Eli had a beautiful, intelligent, younger sister who had recently come to metro Atlanta for a visit, grabbing pizza in Buckhead and going for a stroll at the Battery.

Now, his family has the jewelry she was wearing when she was killed, her ponytail, and one other item Eli brought back with him to Atlanta after her funeral.

“I have one of her clothing items that was recovered from the actual car,” he says, holding up a bullet-riddled brown sweatshirt. “She wasn’t wearing (it). But the car was parked near that shelter. and you can see the shot holes. That’s how they made sure that nobody would be lucky to survive.”

Eli has seen the pro-Palestinian protests that have taken place here in Atlanta and elsewhere. But his take is very different. He says he understands that for young people, it may be popular to take up the Palestinian cause. But he’s sure these protesters do not understand the policies of Hamas and other radical Islamist groups.

“These people they’re supporting will execute a gay person if he comes out of the closet publicly. And if your sister is dressed improperly and they feel she’s going to disrespect the family she’ll be slaughtered too,” he says, referencing the groups’ uncompromising, authoritarian religious codes. People he says, are afforded “zero human rights. Zero. Nothing.”

Eli pulls out a family photo album. He flips through smiling pictures of his mom, dad, and Leel - his only sibling.

“These are all memories that, you know,” his voice lowers to a whisper. “It’s hard to this point, it’s hard to admit it. But you will kind of understand that life, life’s not going to be the same anymore.” Eli’s voice then suddenly strengthens. He says, “But we have to stay strong. We don’t have any other choice.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.