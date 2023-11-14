Alpharetta man mourns sister killed in Israel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Alpharetta man’s sister was one of the first casualties in the Israel-Hamas war.

Eli Weinstein and his family moved from Israel to Alpharetta in 2011. His sister Lee-el was in Israel at the Supernova Music Festival when Hamas attacked Oct. 7.

Eli and his wife were watching the late news. “It was 11:30 p.m. here so me and my wife were able to, you know, see what’s happening pretty much live,” he said.

Eli said Lee-el went to a bomb shelter with friends. “It was a routine that people knew that you take a shelter…they park the car next to the shelter and went to the shelter to wait until things pass, I guess.”

But Hamas were relentless, attacking the shelters. First with grenades, then with bullets.

Two days later, Eli’s family got the call that Lee-el’s body was found. She was one of the 260 young people slaughtered at the music festival.

Eli flew to Israel for her funeral. He brought back the jewelry Lee-el was wearing when she was killed.

“I was trying to, you know, keep her memory as a happy person because that’s what she was,” he said.

Eli says Lee-el loved her time in Atlanta and wanted to come back for another visit. She would have turned 20 in two weeks.

