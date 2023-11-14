André 3000 announces solo debut, 1st new album in nearly 2 decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta hip-hop icon André 3000 announced Tuesday he’ll release his first album in more than 17 years on Friday.

But it’s likely not what OutKast fans expect from the iconic rapper’s solo debut – as he told NPR’s Rodney Carmichael in an interview that aired Tuesday morning, “New Blue Sun” will have “no bars,” but instead will comprise eight tracks showcasing his skills as a flautist.

André 3000 won’t rap or sing on the album, but he’ll “play flute, and plenty of it — contrabass flute, Mayan flutes, bamboo flutes — along with other digital wind instruments,” he told Carmichael.

He said he’s “been playing flute for years. It got to a point where it’s kind of Instagram worthy, where people were kind of sneaking and filming me play — in space, in the public.”

The rapper acknowledges confounding longtime fans with one of the track titles, “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.”

“I love rap music because it was a part of my youth,” he said. “So I would love to be out here with everybody rapping, because it’s almost like fun and being on the playground. I would love to be out here playing with everybody, but it’s just not happening for me. This is the realest thing that’s coming right now.”

But in the interview he didn’t rule out releasing more rap music in future, and it’s not as if he hasn’t been rapping lately — he was nominated for two Grammy awards on Friday for his verse on Killer Mike’s “Engineers & Scientists.”

The last time André 3000 released an album was in 2006 as half of OutKast, the soundtrack to the duo’s film “Idlewild.”

