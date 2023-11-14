Arrests made in shooting of 16-year-old Hall County boy

GAINESVILLE, Hall County (Atlanta News First) - Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting of another teen near a Hall County seafood restaurant.

Gainesville police said they were called to the 1700 block of Atlanta Highway at around 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds who police said matched the vehicle and suspect descriptions officers were given at the scene.

The group was found along Atlanta Highway. Police said another 15-year-old, who is believed to be the shooter, ran away. He was found the next day at a home in Gainesville.

All four were arrested and charged. The first three teenagers who were apprehended are facing charges of aggravated assault and obstruction. The 15-year-old shooting suspect was charged with aggravated assault.

Police said they are being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

