ATL Transit releases first regional transit ride-planning app

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are a lot of public transit agencies in metro Atlanta, which can make it tough to plan a trip from one end of the metro area to the other using public transit.

ATL Transit is trying to change that with a new app. ATL Rides allows users to plan trips across six different agencies: MARTA, XPress, CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, Connect Douglas and the Cherokee Area Transit System (CATS).

The app covers 13 counties in total, trying to make cross-agency trips much more viable. ATL Transit also promises real-time vehicle and route information as well as settings for wheelchair-accessible routes.

Future plans for the app include micro-transit and on-demand services.

Unfortunately, you can’t buy tickets for your route in the app. You’ll need the Breeze 2.0 app to do that.

You can download the ATL Rides app on iOS and Android or use it on the web here.

