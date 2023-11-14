3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta leaders demand accountability for massive apartment fire started by fireworks

Investigators returned to the Reserve at Lavista Walk on Monday to assess the damage caused by a massive fire that gutted several apartments late Friday night.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
“I can tell you right now that Atlanta Fire investigations, along with APD, are still involved with investigating this and it is still an active investigation,” Atlanta Fire Battalion Matt Driver.

Atlanta News First obtained video that shows firefighters checking on residents inside the building moments after the fire started.

The video also shows fireworks being set off on the roof of the building, and police believe this is how the fire started.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is demanding accountability.

“Somebody has to be held accountable for this when you think about fireworks being set off and then ultimately, those smoldering embers kept going over a consistent amount of time and then the next thing you know it was a fire on the roof,” Dickens said.

Atlanta Police arrested and charged Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct, but fireworks are legal in Georgia.

“We have to look at it to make sure we change the way we do things with fireworks but more importantly, to make sure we hold people accountable to make smart decisions,” Dickens said.

As it stands now, City Councilmember Keisha Waites said the City of Atlanta has no jurisdiction to enact any legislation surrounding fireworks because it is a state issue. But city leaders plan to advise the General Assembly in January.

“We’re looking forward to comments from the fire chief in terms of what we can do in terms of policy there are two gas stations directly across the street from this location and it’s my feeling that we should not have any fireworks surrounding multi-family homes, or community center dense, that would have this type of impact,” Waites said.

Late Monday, Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith confirmed the fire started on the roof and since a fire burns upwards the fire systems in place did not detect that until later into the alarm.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

