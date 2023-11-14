Buford High student in custody, school on soft lockdown after social media threat

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Buford City Schools says it is aware of a social media threat made Tuesday morning against Buford High School.

The district says a suspect has been taken into custody and for security purposes, no visitors will be allowed at the school today as they will be under a soft lockdown.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

