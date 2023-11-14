Christmas movie starring Ludacris premieres at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Luda-Christmas!

Atlanta native Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is starring in a new Christmas movie shot right here in his hometown.

He said the film’s premiere felt like a Christmas miracle.

“We want everyone to see the hard work from all the people behind the scenes in front of the scenes so we are just trying to get people in the holiday spirit,” he said.

After the longest Hollywood actors strike in history, his new film Dashing Through The Snow is finally coming to Disney+ this Friday.

In the film, he plays a social worker who works alongside the Atlanta Police Department and lost faith in Christmas after a rough childhood.

The story tells the tale of his faith getting restored with help from a Black Santa Claus and a little girl named Charlotte played by Madison Skye Validum.

“The connection, and the joy and magic within the movie, hopefully they see that!,” Bridges said.

