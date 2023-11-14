3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Christmas movie starring Ludacris premieres at Atlantic Station

It’s beginning to look a lot like Luda-Christmas!
By Tori Cooper
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Luda-Christmas!

Atlanta native Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is starring in a new Christmas movie shot right here in his hometown.

He said the film’s premiere felt like a Christmas miracle.

“We want everyone to see the hard work from all the people behind the scenes in front of the scenes so we are just trying to get people in the holiday spirit,” he said.

After the longest Hollywood actors strike in history, his new film Dashing Through The Snow is finally coming to Disney+ this Friday.

In the film, he plays a social worker who works alongside the Atlanta Police Department and lost faith in Christmas after a rough childhood.

The story tells the tale of his faith getting restored with help from a Black Santa Claus and a little girl named Charlotte played by Madison Skye Validum.

“The connection, and the joy and magic within the movie, hopefully they see that!,” Bridges said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.

Latest News

Shooting at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.
Woman killed in shooting at Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, police say
A woman was shot and killed inside the Hyatt Regency parking deck in downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta police address shooting at Hyatt Regency
A massive apartment fire has been burning for at least ten hours near the LaVista Park...
‘Complete anomaly’: Atlanta Fire Chief explains why alarms were delayed at LaVista Walk fire
Public input will be accepted through Dec. 4.
Forsyth County seeking public comment on proposed polling place changes