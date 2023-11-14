‘Complete anomaly’: Atlanta Fire Chief explains why alarms were delayed at LaVista Walk fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Greg Wimberly grabbed what he could from his unit at the LaVista Walk apartment complex Monday night and wheeled it out to his car in a wagon.

“We still have tons left. So, we’re hoping we still get a chance to come back tomorrow for more,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly was home Friday night with his wife and two daughters when a fire broke out in building 1000 across from them. He says thankfully the flames didn’t reach their unit.

“Just the way it happened is just crazy, you know? And unfortunate,” Wimberly said.

Atlanta Police say the fire started on the roof of the apartment complex and may have been caused by fireworks. Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn are charged with first degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct in connection with the fire.

Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith said during a press conference on Monday that because the fire started in the roofline, it made it more difficult to trip the fire alarms in the residential buildings.

“This one started in the roof. So, this one was a complete anomaly, and the systems would not detect that until later into the alarm. Which is very late if it starts in the roof, because it’s typically connected through the roofline,” Smith said. “If it’s not burning up, but it’s burning down that’s going to present a different challenge.”

Chief Smith says now inspectors are looking into modifying city codes to try and prevent something like this from happening again.

“I’m just thankful that we’re able get some of our possessions. I’m not really sure what’s going on now, but we’re safe and we have family friends that don’t live too far and have a room for us,” Wimberly said.

The Wimberly’s have somewhere to go, but dozens remain displaced. One resident told Atlanta News First he’s sleeping in his car. Others are at a Red Cross shelter at the Central Park Recreation Center.

