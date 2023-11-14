3-Degree Guarantee
County elections officials to certify results of last week’s municipal elections in Georgia

Elections officials throughout Georgia have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to certify the results of the Nov. 7 municipal elections.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elections officials throughout Georgia have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to certify the results of the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

Georgia law requires county election superintendents to certify returns “no later than 5 p.m. on the Monday following the date on which such election was held.” However, the date was moved to Tuesday, Nov. 14, because of the holiday.

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has scheduled an 11 a.m. meeting to certify results from the election and to discuss any other elections business. To review a recording of the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

Fulton and Bartow counties held recounts of their votes Monday to ensure they were tabulated correctly.

