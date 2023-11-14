3-Degree Guarantee
Fire breaks out at Cherokee County gas station, triggers emergency shut-off

Cherokee County firefighters respond to gas station blaze
Cherokee County firefighters respond to gas station blaze
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALEKSA, Cherokee County (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County fire crews are investigating what caused a Waleska gas station to catch fire Monday afternoon.

Reports of a fire at the Valero gas station on Reinhardt College Parkway and Fincher Road came in just before 3:30 p.m., the fire department said.

Units from three fire stations responded to the scene. When they got there, firefighters reported seeing a passenger van fully engulfed with flames expanding to the fuel pumps.

The emergency stop switch for the gas pumps was activated and fire crews used hose lines to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured, investigators said.

At this time, all gas pumps remain shut off. The convenience store will stay open, according to fire officials.

