3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fire breaks out at historical home in Stone Mountain Park

Crews are battling an early morning fire at a historical home in Stone Mountain Park.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a house fire early Tuesday morning in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire says a call came in around 3:20 a.m. for a structure fire at 1060 John B. Gordon Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming through the roof of the home.

The fire captain says this happened at the Dickey House, a historical home on the property of Stone Mountain State Park at the historic square. He says it was under renovation and no one was living there.

Fire crews are still working to put out the flames. No injuries have been reported.

A historical home on the property of Stone Mountain State Park went up in flames early Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials say arson investigators are headed to the scene to figure out how this fire started.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta

Latest News

Mother and her infant son shot while sleeping in DeKalb County.
Mother and her infant son shot while sleeping in DeKalb County
A historical home on the property of Stone Mountain State Park went up in flames early Tuesday.
Fire breaks out at historical home in Stone Mountain Park
Cloudy, 60s in metro Atlanta today
Cloudy, 60s in metro Atlanta today
Crews are battling an early morning fire at a historical home in Stone Mountain Park.
Fire breaks out at historical home in Stone Mountain Park