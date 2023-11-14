Fire breaks out at historical home in Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a house fire early Tuesday morning in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire says a call came in around 3:20 a.m. for a structure fire at 1060 John B. Gordon Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming through the roof of the home.

The fire captain says this happened at the Dickey House, a historical home on the property of Stone Mountain State Park at the historic square. He says it was under renovation and no one was living there.

Fire crews are still working to put out the flames. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials say arson investigators are headed to the scene to figure out how this fire started.

