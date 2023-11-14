First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler today, chance for showers return tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today:

High: 65°

Rain Chance: 0%

Today you will notice a few changes to the forecast, mainly in the form of cloud cover.

We start the day in the upper 40s to low 50s with cloudy skies, and the cloudy skies will persist through the afternoon.

Highs today will be a touch cooler, topping out in the low to maybe mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we are trending a little drier than originally thought. Now that the low that was going to bring us rain has developed, we have a better handle on the forecast, and it seems like showers will be possible for the commute tomorrow morning mainly south of Atlanta.

Aside from some of us that will experience showers, the day as a whole will be cool, cloudy, and breezy with highs only in the 50s.

A few showers could return Thursday ahead of a front on Friday that will continue the chance for showers into the end of the work week with highs back in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend still looks dry with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 50s for Saturday morning and low 40s Sunday morning!

The nice, cool, and dry weather continues into the start of next week!

Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon (ANF)

showers possible, mainly south of the city overnight into early tomorrow morning. (ANF)

Cloudy and cooler today with a chance for showers mainly south tomorrow paired with cloudy and cool conditions. Slightly unsettled to round out the week ahead of a beautiful weekend! (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.