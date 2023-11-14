3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cooler today, chance for showers return tomorrow

Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today:

High: 65°

Rain Chance: 0%

Today you will notice a few changes to the forecast, mainly in the form of cloud cover.

We start the day in the upper 40s to low 50s with cloudy skies, and the cloudy skies will persist through the afternoon.

Highs today will be a touch cooler, topping out in the low to maybe mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we are trending a little drier than originally thought. Now that the low that was going to bring us rain has developed, we have a better handle on the forecast, and it seems like showers will be possible for the commute tomorrow morning mainly south of Atlanta.

Aside from some of us that will experience showers, the day as a whole will be cool, cloudy, and breezy with highs only in the 50s.

A few showers could return Thursday ahead of a front on Friday that will continue the chance for showers into the end of the work week with highs back in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend still looks dry with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 50s for Saturday morning and low 40s Sunday morning!

The nice, cool, and dry weather continues into the start of next week!

Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon
Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon(ANF)
showers possible, mainly south of the city overnight into early tomorrow morning.
showers possible, mainly south of the city overnight into early tomorrow morning.(ANF)
Cloudy and cooler today with a chance for showers mainly south tomorrow paired with cloudy and...
Cloudy and cooler today with a chance for showers mainly south tomorrow paired with cloudy and cool conditions. Slightly unsettled to round out the week ahead of a beautiful weekend!(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
A 25-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in downtown Atlanta, according to police.
Beloved teacher identified as victim of fatal weekend shooting in downtown Atlanta

Latest News

First Alert for scattered rain Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds for Tuesday, Rain returns Wednesday
First Alert for scattered rain Wednesday
First Alert | Scattered rain returns Wednesday
Our Next Rain System Arrives Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Day Ahead; Multiple Chances for Rain this Week
Mostly cloudy, 60s in metro Atlanta today
Mostly cloudy, 60s in metro Atlanta today