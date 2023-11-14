Forsyth County seeking public comment on proposed polling place changes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County is seeking resident feedback on potential changes to polling places in 2024.

Under the plan, Concord Baptist Church would no longer be used as a polling place while Hope Fellowship and Browns Bridge Church would be added as polling places.

The polling place at Cumming City Hall would be relocated to the Cumming Recreation and Parks Department Event Center.

Three precincts would be added to the county and two would be removed, bring the total number of precincts to 29.

Forsyth County Director of Voter Registrations & Elections Mandi Smith said, “After each election cycle, the board and department staff analyze the current precinct lines and polling places to determine if any adjustments are needed prior to the next election cycle. These changes will hopefully have the least impact on voters and, in some instances, even put some voters closer to their assigned Election Day polling place.”

To submit feedback, click here or call 770-781-2118.

Public input will be accepted through Dec. 4.

