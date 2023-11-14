3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett police working to identify men who jumped the counter in robbery attempt

Surveillance image of attempted robbery suspect.
Surveillance image of attempted robbery suspect.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are trying to identify two suspects in a recent attempted robbery at a Gwinnett County Exxon station.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says on Nov. 3, two suspects entered the Exxon at 2260 Centerville Rosebud Road in Loganville. One suspect bought a cigar with cash but as the clerk was closing the register, the second suspect jumped the counter and attempted to grab money from the register. Police say the clerk was able to get the register closed and ended up pushing the suspect off the counter and they both walk away from the store.

Officers describe one suspect as a Black male wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black mask. The second suspect is a Black male wearing pajama pants, white shoes, a black hoodie with a yellow construction vest and a yellow mask.

Surveillance images of two attempted robbery suspects.
Surveillance images of two attempted robbery suspects.(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Shooting at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.
Woman killed in shooting at Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Blair Miller is joining the Atlanta News First anchor desk with Shon Gables.
Blair Miller joins Atlanta News First anchor desk
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Photos: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young welcomes second child
The scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Cobb County.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Cobb County