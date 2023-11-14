Gwinnett police working to identify men who jumped the counter in robbery attempt

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are trying to identify two suspects in a recent attempted robbery at a Gwinnett County Exxon station.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says on Nov. 3, two suspects entered the Exxon at 2260 Centerville Rosebud Road in Loganville. One suspect bought a cigar with cash but as the clerk was closing the register, the second suspect jumped the counter and attempted to grab money from the register. Police say the clerk was able to get the register closed and ended up pushing the suspect off the counter and they both walk away from the store.

Officers describe one suspect as a Black male wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black mask. The second suspect is a Black male wearing pajama pants, white shoes, a black hoodie with a yellow construction vest and a yellow mask.

Surveillance images of two attempted robbery suspects. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.