Inflation slowing, cost of gas and groceries going down

With inflation slowing, Americans have more money in their pockets to spend during the holiday season.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The rate of rising prices is slowing.

The Consumer Price Index measures the average change over time in the prices we all pay.

White House adviser Kirabo Jackson says that the Index rose 3.2% for the 12 months that ended in October, down from 3.7% in September. It is the lowest increase rate since March 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Prices are quite stable and steady,” Jackson said. “And this is kind of where we want to be. And this is pretty indicative of just a general easing of inflationary pressures.”

The average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was more than $4 in February. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, now you’re paying roughly $2.

At the pump, Americans are paying $3.35 for a gallon of regular gas. The cost is down $1.65 from its peak after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“More money in the pocket for the American worker to spend on the things they want to hopefully enjoy the holiday season,” Jackson said.

Appliances, autos and airline prices are going down as well.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

