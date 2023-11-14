Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of an inmate at DeKalb County Jail is under investigation, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to a medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were done before Breedlove was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Breedlove was in custody for marijuana manufacture and distribution and other charges since July, the sheriff’s office said.

