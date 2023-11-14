Man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 deadly stabbing, Coweta district attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole for stabbing and killing a man in 2018, according to the Coweta district attorney.

Melvin Barkley was convicted of stabbing and killing Tyler Waters on May 3, 2018. According to the district attorney, Waters called Barkley and the two got into an argument over unpaid rent. Barkley and his fiancée were living with Waters’ great-aunt at the time and Waters claimed they weren’t paying her rent.

Waters then went to his great-aunt’s home. According to the district attorney, Waters and Barkley got into a fight before Waters “essentially won the fight” and drove away.

Barkley drove after Waters and the two got into another fight, according to the district attorney. Barkley stabbed Waters in the throat during the fight, cutting his jugular. Waters then died in his car.

Barkley pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole and 20 years of probation.

