Man wanted by 9 law enforcement agencies arrested in Douglas County, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted by nine law enforcement agencies across the South has been arrested, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Paul Benjamin Locke on Oct. 31 with the help of the Heflin, Alabama and Oxford, Alabama police departments.

Authorities said Locke used Craigslist, social media and apps such as Venmo and Cash App to sell items. He would receive the money, but never deliver the items. According to authorities, Locke sold items such as Georgia football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets and metal carports.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Locke may have victims all over the country.

