Marietta City School board to discuss weapons screening device for stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday night, Marietta City School board members are discussing a weapons screening device for Northcutt Stadium to make sure guns or other weapons don’t get in during games.

“Having a weapons detection system, much like you have at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or a major league baseball park, would be wise,” Chuck Gardner, the district’s COO, said. “Particularly at Northcutt Stadium, where you have large crowds, any kind of large public event.”

Gardner said they’re using a security grant to help fund this and they worked with Marietta Police to decide on the best safety measure.

“It’s not like a traditional metal detector where you have to take things out of your pocket,” he said. “It scans for guns, knives, things of that nature.”

According to Gardner, there was no particular incident that led to the discussion.

