MARTA approves $6.7M for bus stop improvements

MARTA says Safe Routes to Transit will also support the upcoming Bus Network Redesign, which is currently in the design phase.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of dollars are now being poured into making MARTA bus stops across metro Atlanta safer.

MARTA’s board just greenlit a $6.7 million plan called the “Safe Routes to Transit Project.”

The money will help pay for pedestrian safety improvements at high-ridership bus stops, including more visible crosswalks, new medians, ADA-compliant ramps, and more. MARTA still has to select which areas will get improvements.

Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) said, “My constituents – particularly those with disabilities – who rely on transit to get to work, grocery shop, visit their doctor or enjoy local entertainment, must have a safe and reliable way to connect.”

MARTA says Safe Routes to Transit will also support the upcoming Bus Network Redesign, which is currently in the design phase.

