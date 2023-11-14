MARTA approves $6.7M for bus stop improvements

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of dollars are now being poured into making MARTA bus stops across metro Atlanta safer.

MARTA’s board just greenlit a $6.7 million plan called the “Safe Routes to Transit Project.”

The money will help pay for pedestrian safety improvements at high-ridership bus stops, including more visible crosswalks, new medians, ADA-compliant ramps, and more. MARTA still has to select which areas will get improvements.

Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) said, “My constituents – particularly those with disabilities – who rely on transit to get to work, grocery shop, visit their doctor or enjoy local entertainment, must have a safe and reliable way to connect.”

MARTA says Safe Routes to Transit will also support the upcoming Bus Network Redesign, which is currently in the design phase.

