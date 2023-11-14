Mother and her infant son shot while sleeping in DeKalb County.

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and her infant are expected to be okay after police say they were both hit by bullets while sleeping in their home Monday night.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, the house on Wildginger Run in Lithonia was shot at several times. They say the 29-year-old mom was shot and her 7-month-old son was grazed by a bullet.

The baby was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the mother is expected to recover.

Police say they do not believe the two victims were the intended targets of the shooting. Multiple people live in the home, according to officials.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos from neighbors and continue to investigate.

