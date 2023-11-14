Mother waits for daughter to be released from hospital after escaping northeast Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been several days since a massive fire ripped through Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment complex.

Some apartment residents waited outside early Monday morning in hopes of recovering some belongings left behind by the fire.

“Now, our focus has shifted to the occupancy of the 2000 building,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Driver. “We’re allowing them to get their cars out and we’re now shifting that operation to letting them get the essential items out of their buildings and mainly just taking care of them.”

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says building 1000, where the flames quickly erupted, is deemed unsafe and residents were not allowed in.

“I called the ambulance because I needed to take my daughter to the hospital,” said tenant Judy Abuna.

She says her 5-year-old daughter Audrey was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“She has a medical condition, she’s fragile,” said Abuna. “I tell her, it’s going to be okay.”

Abuna was among the many displaced and standing for hours on Monday unsure if she could salvage any belongings.

Abuna said she had to leave many things behind, including her daughter’s medical equipment.

“I just want my purse because of my daughter’s insurance, my other ID and things that are really important,” said Abuna.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Abuna said she’s taking it day by day and is unsure when her daughter will be released from the hospital.

“I stay positive, whatever happens, my daughter keeps me going,” said Abuna.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.