Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’

By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A dog that was rescued from harsh conditions in Euclid, Ohio, over the weekend is now recovering at a local animal shelter.

Denali was found left out in the cold. The dog could hardly lift his head or stand.

“I’d love to charge the owner with neglect on this dog,” Anne Mills, with the Euclid Animal Shelter, said.

However, Mills said first they need help finding the owner.

Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Mills told WOIO unfortunately, she’s seen more and more stomach-turning cases of neglect.

“I feel it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Mills said.

In 2016, Ohio House Bill 60 was signed into law making it a felony to knowingly harm a pet.

Somehow, Mills said she has seen nearly 20 more neglected dogs since January compared to last year.

The shelter is now full of other dogs facing similar horrific situations.

According to Mills, they no longer have any room at the shelter. The shelter is filled with dogs that were dumped or left behind.

“We just hope the people that have dogs in this climate and condition will call and get help, I mean we are there,” Mills said.

