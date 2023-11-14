New initiative transforms vacant downtown Atlanta storefronts into art

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It certainly catches your eye.

Thanks to artist Mike Stasny, 500 feet of packing plastic now sits in a vacant window in downtown Atlanta over at 42 Walton St. NW.

“This would be just an empty storefront and now it’s got huh inside of it. And we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Stasny.

Stasny’s work is part of a new initiative by Arts & Entertainment Atlanta to revitalize some parts of the downtown area.

“If there’s something that nobody really cares about or is lying vacant, you can activate it in such a way that will stimulate somebody to think that could be even more,” Stasny said.

A window display on 223-225 Mitchell St. showcases photographs by Atlanta-based photographer Ken West. Other installations, like the “Interactive Windows of Wonder” on 130 Cone St. NW encourages visitors to make a connection with what they see.

“It just catches your eye. It’s just a wonderful way to infuse downtown with something whimsical,” said Fredalyn Frasier, project director of planning and urban design at Downtown Improvement District.

Frasier says the project highlights the work of established and emerging local artists, but it also has an economic impact and can help the city grow.

“How do we also help our property owners by providing this wonderful artwork, but then also draw interest to the fact that this property is available and here’s an opportunity to have a business located here if you like,” she said.

Currently, there are four art installations on display across the downtown area. A&E Atlanta plans to expand the project with more artists in the coming months.

