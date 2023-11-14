North Gwinnett high schooler awarded for app that detects cancer early

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Among 2,000 applicants from 39 states and one of the four $10,000 winners is from Georgia, a ninth grader at North Gwinnett High School is trying to help people detect cancer early with an app.

“This is the first page someone would see when they open the app,” said 14-year-old Keshvee Sekhda, a ninth grader at North Gwinnett High School.

Seeing a need in the community and working to fill it says a lot about some people.

“There was this one man I talked to whose father died from brain cancer because it was a delayed diagnosis,” said Sekhda.

Sekhda and her good friend started building an app to catch warning signs of cancer in seventh grade.

“Nyambura Sallinen, she attends Lanier High School,” said Sekhda.

The girls fought through layers of competition in the Thermo Fisher JIC STEM competition. Sekhda ended up being the only Georgia competitor to win the $10,000 Broadcom Coding with Commitment Award.

“We call it IdentiCam. It can help in the early diagnosis of breast, lung and skin cancer,” said Sekhda.

The girls trained a machine to recognize possible breast and skin cancers. For lung cancer, the machines were trained to recognize breathing differences. The app allows people to choose the cancer they might be detecting, it gives patients treatment information options, and a pathway to speak to their doctor.

“This is our basic prototype, we have one in Android Studio that is coded using Java, Python and Kotlyn,” said Sekhda.

“She is working so hard and we see all she is doing, how hard she is working, so when she meets her achievement we think, ‘Oh very nice, she is doing such a great job,’” Sekhda’s mom, Sona, said.

The app was a hit and Sekhda is working with her friend to try and get it on the market.

“It was a lot of trial and error but when we actually put it all together and we actually ran a simulation of someone who might have cancer, and they were screening themselves I was like, ‘Wow, this actually works. This can be used in real life,’” said Sekhda.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.