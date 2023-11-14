3-Degree Guarantee
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Cobb County

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WTVG)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal pedestrian-involved crash has closed Powder Springs Road at Hurt Road in Cobb County Tuesday morning.

The Cobb County DOT says the northbound lanes of Powder Springs were affected just after 5:30 a.m. Since then, the investigation has closed all lanes. Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid delays.

