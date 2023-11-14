Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal pedestrian-involved crash has closed Powder Springs Road at Hurt Road in Cobb County Tuesday morning.

The Cobb County DOT says the northbound lanes of Powder Springs were affected just after 5:30 a.m. Since then, the investigation has closed all lanes. Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid delays.

Crash has all lanes shut down NB on Powder Springs Rd at Hurt Rd. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/aYoMik5mpZ — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) November 14, 2023

