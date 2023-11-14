3-Degree Guarantee
Photos: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young welcomes second child

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heatduring the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 115-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Basketball phenomenon Trae Young and his wife Shelby Miller have welcomed their second child.

The Atlanta Hawks’ point guard took to social media on Monday to make the announcement, posting a photo of him and now big brother Tydus Young holding the newest member of their family. Miller can be seen resting in her hospital bed in the background.

In the post, Young said “Mama brought you into this world! Now Tydus & Dada are gonna forever protect you in this world Teal Dove Young.”

