Police searching for man who went missing at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.

Isaac Pryce, 21, was last seen at the airport Sunday when he walked away from his mother, police said. According to police, Pryce has schizophrenia and is off his medication.

Pryce’s mother told officers she and her two sons, Isaac and Uriah Pryce, flew into Atlanta on Spirit Airlines, and when they went to pick up their luggage both sons walked away and didn’t return. She later found Uriah Pryce at the Clayton County Jail, according to police.

Isaac Pryce is described as around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Atlanta police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to please call the department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or dial 911.

