3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police searching for man who went missing at Atlanta airport

Isaac Pryce went missing from Atlanta's airport on Sunday, Nov. 12, according to police.
Isaac Pryce went missing from Atlanta's airport on Sunday, Nov. 12, according to police.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend.

Isaac Pryce, 21, was last seen at the airport Sunday when he walked away from his mother, police said. According to police, Pryce has schizophrenia and is off his medication.

Pryce’s mother told officers she and her two sons, Isaac and Uriah Pryce, flew into Atlanta on Spirit Airlines, and when they went to pick up their luggage both sons walked away and didn’t return. She later found Uriah Pryce at the Clayton County Jail, according to police.

Isaac Pryce is described as around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Atlanta police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to please call the department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Several roads remain closed due to risk of collapse at site of massive Atlanta apartment fire
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High

Latest News

ATL Rides allows users to plan trips across six different agencies: MARTA, XPress, CobbLinc,...
ATL Transit releases first regional transit ride-planning app
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
WATCH LIVE: Multi-vehicle crash with overturned tractor trailer has I-75 south in Cobb County shut down
The crash could close I-75 for several hours.
Raw traffic camera shows moment tractor trailer crashes on I-75 near Atlanta
State Farm Arena
State Farm Champions Classic returning to Atlanta in 2024