Recount in Fulton County, audit in Bartow County ensure accuracy of November local elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two counties ensured the accuracy of their recent local elections on Monday, recounting or auditing votes from the Nov. 7 contest.

In Fulton County, a recount of every single race took place at the election headquarters in Union City. Open to both the media and the public, teams there were reviewing the results of several close races to verify the results.

“We’re doing a recount out of the abundance of caution,” said Patrise Perkins-Hooker, the county’s elections supervisor. “Some of these races were decided by 12 or one vote differences and we just want to make sure that when we certify the elections tomorrow, that they’re accurate.”

Because of some discrepancies over newer voting maps in places like East Point, Perkins-Hooker felt it was in the best interest of transparency to count the votes again.

In Bartow County, an audit of their races was also a move by the county elections supervisor to show transparency and trust.

“Bartow County audits every election we conduct,” said elections supervisor Joseph Kirk. “It’s hard to explain the risk-limited audit process sometimes in terms of math, and statistical sampling. In this case, it’s simple. I know it was counted properly because I checked every single one.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sat and observed the audit in Bartow County on Monday. He’d encourage more counties to take the step of a self-imposed audit process, similar to what Kirk and his teams do after every election.

“We wanted to come out here today and just watch this process flow through,” said Raffensperger. “What we’re really getting is confirmation of the machines and the accuracy of the work that the election officials are doing.”

Elections supervisors in Fulton and Bartow didn’t expect any changes in the results, but it comes on the backdrop of historic voter distrust in elections and a lawsuit over Georgia’s Dominion voting machines announced for a Jan. 9 start date.

“There have always been voters who are concerned about how their ballots are counted, this is not a new thing that came about in 2020,” said Kirk. “I can tell any of my citizens I know the ballot was counted properly because we went through, checked that race, and confirmed it was tabulated correctly.”

