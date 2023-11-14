WATCH LIVE: Multi-vehicle crash with overturned tractor trailer has I-75 south in Cobb County shut down

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A multi-vehicle crash with an overturned tractor trailer has all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County closed.

The crash happened at Windy Hill Road shortly after 2 p.m., according to an alert from Georgia 511. This is just before I-285.

Fire officials said there are injuries involved, but did not say how many or the extent of those hurt.

“We’re working to clear the roadway as soon as possible while prioritizing the medical needs for all involved,” Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement.

Drivers can bypass the crash by exiting at Delk Road, and head west to Cobb Parkway/U.S. 41 to I-285.

COBB - All lanes are blocked on I-75 S at Windy Hill Rd. (mm 260) due to a crash. Motorists using the right shoulder.



Seek alt. routes and expect delays. #ATLtraffic #CobbCounty



COBB - All lanes are blocked on I-75 S at Windy Hill Rd. (mm 260) due to a crash. Motorists using the right shoulder.

Seek alt. routes and expect delays. #ATLtraffic #CobbCounty

