2 metro Atlanta locales make ‘Places in Peril’ list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For some people, preservation isn’t just about preserving the history of their communities, but preserving the history of their own families.

In a wooded area in Buckhead lies what’s left of a historic African-American cemetery that dates back to the 1800s.

Audrey Collins-Lawrence says she has more than two dozen family members here.

“When I was a little girl I would play here, I would run through the graves and talk to my grandmother, and now I don’t even know where my grandfather is,” Collins-Lawrence said.

She’s been trying to preserve this property for 10 years, and challenge after challenge has come up.

“How can you rest in peace? How can you?” she said.

There are over 300 graves here, hidden under decades of growth. Some markers are broken, and the markers that have been found are tagged with pink flags.

“It is kind of sandwiched between some condominiums and a little shopping center,” said W. Wright Mitchell with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Piney Grove Cemetery is one of 10 Places in Peril as announced by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. This is an annual list that notes historical landmarks across the state that need resources in order to be preserved. Two Atlanta locations are on the list, Piney Grove Cemetery and the Atlanta Constitution Building.

“They may be in peril through demolition, through neglect, through incompatible development, and it is a way to raise awareness to the imperiled nature of those historic sites and then create ways to use preservation tools and financial incentives to bring about a viable preservation outcome,” Mitchell said.

The list is created to raise awareness for local landmarks in need of preservation, empower local groups already trying to do the work and encourage communities to be a part of the change.

“It matters because it gives Georgia a sense of place. It is the fabric of our community and how we became who we are,” Mitchell said.

This year Collins-Lawrence created a nonprofit called Friends of Piney Grove Cemetery, in hopes of getting the support and resources she needs to make this space well-kept and easy to access.

“We will prevail. It will be a place where my ancestors and the others buried here can rest with dignity and peace,” Collins-Lawrence said.

