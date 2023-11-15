3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday. (COURTESY: GoFundMe)(Source: Gofundme)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio community is rallying around the family of an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly on Monday.

Jordan Justice died unexpectedly after days with a cough, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay the family’s medical bills.

The fundraiser said Jordan fell ill with what seemed to be a normal respiratory infection Friday. He was sent to his Elyria home with cough medicine after seeking medical treatment.

On Sunday night, Jordan’s family took him to the hospital after he collapsed in the kitchen of their home. His family called him an ambulance, and he was revived by CPR before being rushed to the hospital.

Jordan’s heart then stopped for second time, and he was revived again before being flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, Jordan died Monday afternoon, according to the fundraiser.

More than $20,000 have been raised as of Wednesday for the family.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Nieng
12-year-old girl reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
A trailer home was destroyed after a fire in Habersham County.
Mother, 2 children displaced by fire outside state prison in Habersham County, deputies say
Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the...
Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going