12-year-old girl reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

12-year-old Nieng was reported missing on Wednesday leaving the 500 blook of Rays Road in Stone Mountain, police said.

Nieng is described as 5 feet tall, 98 pounds with black eyes and black hair.

The department said Nieng was last seen in a black and white striped shirt and black and white plaid pants.

If you have seen Nieng, call 911 or DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

