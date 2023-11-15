3-Degree Guarantee
12-year-old girl reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say

Nieng
Nieng(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

12-year-old Nieng was reported missing on Wednesday leaving the 500 blook of Rays Road in Stone Mountain, police said.

Nieng is described as 5 feet tall, 98 pounds with black eyes and black hair.

The department said Nieng was last seen in a black and white striped shirt and black and white plaid pants.

If you have seen Nieng, call 911 or DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

